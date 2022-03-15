Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $404,000 in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIFS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 50,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 202.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the third quarter valued at about $217,000.

NASDAQ HIFS opened at $341.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.29. The company has a market capitalization of $726.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12 month low of $266.20 and a 12 month high of $432.19.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 53.62%.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

