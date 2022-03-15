Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stake in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102,135 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Amtech Systems were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASYS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amtech Systems by 45.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the third quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the third quarter valued at about $3,121,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $143.53 million, a P/E ratio of 78.69 and a beta of 1.45. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amtech Systems from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipment. It focuses on thermal processing, wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.

