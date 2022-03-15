Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 67,893 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,893 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

OUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Outfront Media stock opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,345.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,000.00%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

