Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ScanSource by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in ScanSource by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScanSource stock opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $853.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $864.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.55 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

