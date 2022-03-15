UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 32,725 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,725 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGNY. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Progyny by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 21,498 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Progyny by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progyny by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Progyny by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

PGNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Shares of PGNY opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83, a PEG ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.05.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $915,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $396,508.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,916 shares of company stock worth $23,727,834 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.