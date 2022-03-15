UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 564 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 22.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 25.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 162.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $68.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $719.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.03 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

