UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 205,337 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 166,298 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.7% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 158.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 57,342 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 535,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 509,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 37,411 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.92.

Shares of HP stock opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $45.40. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.92.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

In other news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.