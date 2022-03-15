UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 23,579 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,579 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.9% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PACB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

In other news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,664 shares of company stock valued at $945,255. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

