UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 2,921 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 14.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

NSIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $103.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day moving average of $99.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.28 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,334,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339 and sold 20,500 shares valued at $2,119,135. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

