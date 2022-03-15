UBS Group AG Acquires 29,434 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 382,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,434 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elemental Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,791,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 68,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 121,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 628,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Michael Mcguire bought 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $100,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,508 shares of company stock valued at $162,881. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $293.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $14.44.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 473.95%. The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

