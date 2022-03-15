UBS Group AG Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SJW Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SJW Group by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SJW Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in SJW Group by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJW opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $139.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.88 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 71.29%.

SJW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

