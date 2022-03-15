UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,354 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 525.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In other National Fuel Gas news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $247,671.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $2,564,789.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,072 shares of company stock worth $5,837,342. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NFG opened at $64.76 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

