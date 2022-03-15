UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Appian were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Appian by 14.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 182.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Appian in the third quarter valued at $308,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Appian by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Appian during the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

APPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 1.72. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $176.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.82.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 126,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 397,850 shares of company stock worth $21,395,724 in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

