UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150,486 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,455 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 419.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,201,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,129 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,482,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,508 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,178,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,680,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,801 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NI opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.54.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NI shares. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

NiSource Profile (Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

