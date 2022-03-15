ULS Technology (LON:ULS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $80.10

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.10 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 72.71 ($0.95). ULS Technology shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.95), with a volume of 21,622 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 76.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of £47.94 million and a PE ratio of 3.17.

In related news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £2,190 ($2,847.85). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 146,543 shares of company stock worth $11,663,764.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

