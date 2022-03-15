Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $450.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2023 earnings at $18.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ULTA. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $442.65.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $357.52 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $297.29 and a 52 week high of $422.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $371.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.