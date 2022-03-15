Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,856 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 19.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 701,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 115,128 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 32.0% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 662,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 160,499 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth $24,580,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 110.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 197,767 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,490 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.42. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

