Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Market Perform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $44.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average is $52.49. Unilever has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

