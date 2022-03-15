Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives $37.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNPRF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Uniper from €38.90 ($42.75) to €39.00 ($42.86) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nord/LB cut Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Uniper from CHF 36 to CHF 30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UNPRF remained flat at $$20.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 500. Uniper has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $32.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.29.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.