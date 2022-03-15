Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Upstart by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Upstart by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Upstart by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Upstart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $89.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 0.01. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.13.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. On average, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,874 shares of company stock worth $32,970,108. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

