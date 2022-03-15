Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the February 13th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.33. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0289 dividend. This is a boost from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several brokerages recently commented on USNZY. HSBC cut Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile (Get Rating)

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.