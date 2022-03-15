UTA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UTAAU) Short Interest Down 36.8% in February

UTA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UTAAU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:UTAAU remained flat at $$9.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00. UTA Acquisition has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in UTA Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000.

