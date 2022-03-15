VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 852,400 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the February 13th total of 600,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 769,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

EGY traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 98,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,080. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $304.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.89. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $7.41.

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.38. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 41.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 244.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

