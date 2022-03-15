Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 803,900 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 631,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 435,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of MTN opened at $242.00 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $221.38 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.18 and a 200-day moving average of $311.96.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $958,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,083,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 684.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,433,000 after purchasing an additional 199,651 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,979,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,305,000.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

