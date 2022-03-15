Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 684.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,433,000 after buying an additional 199,651 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $54,979,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $54,305,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Vail Resorts by 5,081.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,678,000 after buying an additional 85,464 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 23.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 446,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,026,000 after buying an additional 83,529 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $322.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.14.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $242.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.96. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.38 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

