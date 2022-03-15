Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Increased by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,619,000 after purchasing an additional 675,316 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $93.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.