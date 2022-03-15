Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the February 13th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vallon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ VLON traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.66. 542,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,421. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 million and a P/E ratio of -5.33.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VLON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.24). Equities research analysts predict that Vallon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

