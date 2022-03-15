Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the February 13th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vallon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
NASDAQ VLON traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.66. 542,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,421. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 million and a P/E ratio of -5.33.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.
Vallon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.
