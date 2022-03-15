Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $11 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials accounts for 1.3% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $11,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 24,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

VMC opened at $177.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $157.80 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.11 and its 200 day moving average is $188.76.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.