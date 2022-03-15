Vancity Investment Management Ltd Purchases 911 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 2.0% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,450,702,000 after buying an additional 77,909 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in S&P Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after buying an additional 245,047 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,362,259,000 after buying an additional 40,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after acquiring an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,925,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,242,974,000 after acquiring an additional 100,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.69.

SPGI stock opened at $377.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $407.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.91. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.60 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

