VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 174,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 98,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 91.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 229,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 110,015 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 485.7% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 211.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 77,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 52,798 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ANGL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.89. 2,033,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,771. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.