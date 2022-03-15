Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 913,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 10.8% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $156,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $153.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $142.88 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

