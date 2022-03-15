Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Boosted by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

