Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Down 45.5% in February

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 271,300 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the February 13th total of 498,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $71.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%.

