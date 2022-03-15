Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,707,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,414,000 after purchasing an additional 276,076 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,613,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,823,000 after acquiring an additional 169,388 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,026,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 213,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,050,000 after buying an additional 96,615 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $207.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.36. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.91 and a twelve month high of $266.44.

