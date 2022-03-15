Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGSH) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGSH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.69 and last traded at $59.69. Approximately 3,307,092 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 3,268,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.83.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average is $60.88.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.