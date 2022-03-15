Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 359,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.01. The stock had a trading volume of 199,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,488. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.05 and its 200 day moving average is $231.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $199.50 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

