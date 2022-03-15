Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Emerald Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $141.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.70 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

