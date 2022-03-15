VeChain 24-Hour Volume Tops $224.53 Million (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. VeChain has a total market cap of $2.89 billion and approximately $224.53 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VeChain has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0449 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeChain Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

