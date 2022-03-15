Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Insider J Bryant Kirkland III Purchases 3,250 Shares of Stock

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) insider J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $33,117.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

J Bryant Kirkland III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vector Group alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 3,950 shares of Vector Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,092.50.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VGR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,607,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,994,000 after buying an additional 366,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,757,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after buying an additional 46,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,305,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,469,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after buying an additional 44,871 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 305.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after buying an additional 789,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group (Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.