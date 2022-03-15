Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Christopher Albert Thomas Buys 20,000 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) Director Christopher Albert Thomas bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $16.11.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 63.01% and a negative net margin of 345.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,848,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,557 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,593 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 121,494 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,305,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

