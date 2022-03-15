Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $57.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VTR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.81.

NYSE:VTR opened at $57.81 on Friday. Ventas has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.21.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,836,000 after buying an additional 1,888,878 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,871,000 after buying an additional 2,647,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,477,000 after buying an additional 218,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,504,000 after buying an additional 237,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

