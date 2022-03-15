Venus Price Hits $8.46 (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $102.98 million and approximately $9.26 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Venus has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $8.46 or 0.00021545 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,312.97 or 1.00101255 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00068737 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000048 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00016774 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.45 or 0.00255762 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

