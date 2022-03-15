VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $199.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.09 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.47.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $131,524.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total transaction of $60,741.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock worth $6,677,848 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Profile (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.