Veriti Management LLC Acquires 896 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Infosys by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.91.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

