Veriti Management LLC Decreases Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $172.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.