Veriti Management LLC Grows Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,505,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 305,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB stock opened at $119.12 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.20. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 86.57%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.63.

Kimberly-Clark Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.