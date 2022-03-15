Veriti Management LLC Sells 1,343 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Veriti Management LLC cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,881,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,116,523,000 after acquiring an additional 562,791 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS opened at $89.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.02.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 276.47%.

Several research firms have commented on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.