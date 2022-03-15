Veriti Management LLC Sells 1,366 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Veriti Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Clorox by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Shares of CLX opened at $127.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.81. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $196.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

Clorox Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.