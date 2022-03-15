Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11. Verve Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $78.00.
In other news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 149,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $4,679,909.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,151 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,388.
A number of analysts have recently commented on VERV shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.
About Verve Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.
