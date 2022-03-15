Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11. Verve Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $78.00.

In other news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 149,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $4,679,909.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,151 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,388.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 5,726.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VERV shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

