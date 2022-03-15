Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.36. 666,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,787,486. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $25,449,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,604,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,473,000 after purchasing an additional 915,418 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 316,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,508,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 99,743 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

